Deeds filed May 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded May 18, 2017 (69) BRIGHTON EINBINDER, LAWRENCE to CATALANO, ANTHONY J Property Address: 59 BEEKMAN PLACE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11861 Page: 354 Tax Account: 136.12-3-63 Full Sale Price: $145,000 ZAMIARA PROPERTIES LLC to ZAMIARA, WILLIAM Property Address: 170 JEFFERSON ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11861 Page: 386 Tax Account: 148.17-2-9 Full Sale Price: $360,000 GOOD, WILLIAM et ano to PORTFOLIO ENTERPRISES INC Property Address: ...

