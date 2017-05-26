Don't Miss
Home / News / food and drink / Muslim man sues Little Caesars over pizza labeled ‘halal’

Muslim man sues Little Caesars over pizza labeled ‘halal’

By: The Associated Press May 26, 2017 0

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A Muslim man who says Little Caesars served him a pizza with pepperoni made with pork has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million from the restaurant chain. The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2qn8Vxm ) that the lawsuit filed Thursday in Wayne County Circuit Court says the pizza sold in the Detroit suburb ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo