Muslim man sues Little Caesars over pizza labeled ‘halal’

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A Muslim man who says Little Caesars served him a pizza with pepperoni made with pork has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million from the restaurant chain. The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2qn8Vxm ) that the lawsuit filed Thursday in Wayne County Circuit Court says the pizza sold in the Detroit suburb ...