Don't Miss
Home / News / Son sentenced to 15 years for killing mother with vase

Son sentenced to 15 years for killing mother with vase

By: The Associated Press May 26, 2017 0

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing his mother with a vase. Erie County prosecutors say 42-year-old Froilan Torres, of Rochester, fatally bludgeoned 57-year-old Gloria Rivera while visiting her Buffalo home in October. She was rushed to the hospital with head injuries and died a short time later. Torres pleaded guilty to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo