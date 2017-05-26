Son sentenced to 15 years for killing mother with vase

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing his mother with a vase. Erie County prosecutors say 42-year-old Froilan Torres, of Rochester, fatally bludgeoned 57-year-old Gloria Rivera while visiting her Buffalo home in October. She was rushed to the hospital with head injuries and died a short time later. Torres pleaded guilty to ...