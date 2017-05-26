Don't Miss
Home / Law / Students sexually abused by peers face struggles in court

Students sexually abused by peers face struggles in court

By: The Associated Press MICHELLE R. SMITH May 26, 2017 0

When children sexually assault other children at school, sometimes the only measure of justice comes through the courts. The barriers are formidable, and can lead to long, grueling fights: Public schools in many states enjoy powerful shields, including caps on damages if they lose a lawsuit and high legal hurdles to prove misconduct. And a handful ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo