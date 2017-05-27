Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Summations: People v. Anderson

New York State Court of Appeals Summations PowerPoint – Failure to Object – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel People v. Anderson No. 29 Judge Abdus-Salaam Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He argues he was deprived of a fair trial by the prosecutor’s use of PopwerPoint slides during his summation and that ...

