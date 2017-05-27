Fourth Department – Labor Law 240 (1): Kopasz v. City of Buffalo

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law 240 (1) Fall from Scaffold – Safety Railings Kopasz v. City of Buffalo CA 16-01605 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The Plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries he sustained when h struck his head on an overhead beam while stepping from a ladder onto a ...