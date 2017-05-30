Chambers and Partners recognizes area law firms

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Chambers and Partners has announced its 2017 Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business rankings and several law firms with Rochester-area offices are included. Rochester and Buffalo law firms recognized include: Nixon Peabody LLP; Harter Secrest & Emery LLP; Phillips Lytle LLP; and Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP. Almost 60 Nixon Peabody individual attorneys are recognized by Chambers as ...