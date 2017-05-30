Cornell University to get $2.5 million for cybersecurity work

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cornell University will receive $2.5 million in federal funds to support the development of new cybersecurity software. U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding decision Friday. The two New York Democrats hailed the grant as an example of a smart investment in cutting-edge technology. The money will come from the ...