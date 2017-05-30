Don't Miss
Home / News / Cornell University to get $2.5 million for cybersecurity work

Cornell University to get $2.5 million for cybersecurity work

By: The Associated Press May 30, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cornell University will receive $2.5 million in federal funds to support the development of new cybersecurity software. U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding decision Friday. The two New York Democrats hailed the grant as an example of a smart investment in cutting-edge technology. The money will come from the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo