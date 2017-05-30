Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Lien Notice: Rivera v. Dept. of Housing Preservation and Development of the city of New York, et al.; Enriquez v. Dept. of Housing Preservation and Development of City of New York

By: Daily Record Staff May 30, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Lien Notice Unreasonable Expenses – Summary Discharge Rivera v. Dept. of Housing Preservation and Development of the city of New York, et al. Enriquez v. Dept. of Housing Preservation and Development of City of New York No. 24-25 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue in both cases are liens placed upon property by the Department of Housing ...

