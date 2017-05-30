Court of Appeals – Lien Notice: Rivera v. Dept. of Housing Preservation and Development of the city of New York, et al.; Enriquez v. Dept. of Housing Preservation and Development of City of New York

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Court of Appeals Lien Notice Unreasonable Expenses – Summary Discharge Rivera v. Dept. of Housing Preservation and Development of the city of New York, et al. Enriquez v. Dept. of Housing Preservation and Development of City of New York No. 24-25 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue in both cases are liens placed upon property by the Department of Housing ...