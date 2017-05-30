Discrimination suits proceed against Fox, minus Roger Ailes

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — The sudden death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes won't slow the march of litigation swirling around the network, legal observers and lawyers involved in the suits said. Three new lawsuits by people alleging a hostile work environment were filed just days after his death at age 77. And while Ailes was ...