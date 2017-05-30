Federal judge tosses life sentences for convicted sniper

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

WASHINGTON — The life sentences that Lee Boyd Malvo received for his role in the 2002 sniper shootings which occurred in Virginia were thrown out Friday by a federal judge, because Malvo was 17 at the time of the attacks. The Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole were ...