Fourth Department – Declaration Against Penal Interest: People v. McFarland

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Declaration Against Penal Interest Possibility of Trustworthiness – Standard People v. McFarland KA 14-01899 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: At issue is whether a third party was unavailable to testify regarding the trustworthiness and reliability of his out-of-court statement. The third-party exercised his right to remain silent. A witness ...