Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Declaration Against Penal Interest: People v. McFarland

Fourth Department – Declaration Against Penal Interest: People v. McFarland

By: Daily Record Staff May 30, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Declaration Against Penal Interest Possibility of Trustworthiness – Standard People v. McFarland KA 14-01899 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: At issue is whether a third party was unavailable to testify regarding the trustworthiness and reliability of his out-of-court statement. The third-party exercised his right to remain silent. A witness ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo