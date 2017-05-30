Fourth Department – Joint Trial: People v. McGuire

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Joint Trial Severance – Irreconcilable Trial Strategies People v. McGuire KA 11-01538 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that defendant and co-defendant’s trials should have been severed. ...