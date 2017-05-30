Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Slip and Fall: Mann v. Autozone Northeast

Fourth Department – Slip and Fall: Mann v. Autozone Northeast

By: Daily Record Staff May 30, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and Fall Dangerous Defect – Photographic Evidence Mann v. Autozone Northeast CA 16-01655 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when he allegedly slipped and fell on ice and snow on a sidewalk in front of the defendant’s store. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo