Home / Around Town / GRAWA celebrates new board

GRAWA celebrates new board

Annual dinner also recognizes award winners

By: Nora A. Jones May 30, 2017 0

Jodie L. Ryan (McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP) was sworn in as the 35th president of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys on May 25 as Pamela  Reynolds (Littler Mendelson PC) transitions to immediate past president. U.S. District Court (WDNY) Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford officiated as the entire 2017-2018 GRAWA board took the oath.  ...

