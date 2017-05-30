GRAWA celebrates new board

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Jodie L. Ryan (McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP) was sworn in as the 35th president of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys on May 25 as Pamela Reynolds (Littler Mendelson PC) transitions to immediate past president. U.S. District Court (WDNY) Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford officiated as the entire 2017-2018 GRAWA board took the oath. ...