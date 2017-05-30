Don't Miss
Jury selection on hold in Ohio police shooting retrial

May 30, 2017

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati judge has postponed jury selection because of news media challenges to her restrictions for the murder retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) said Tuesday that potential jurors have been dismissed for now. She is awaiting guidance after a ...

