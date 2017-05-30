Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Closed-end vs. open-end funds

Money Management: Closed-end vs. open-end funds

By: Bozena Pomponio May 30, 2017 0

Investors have many different choices of funds when building a portfolio and closed-end funds (CEFs) are one of them. Closed-end funds are a great way for investors to gain broad exposure to multiple asset classes and sectors. However, these funds are not as well known or as popular as their open-end mutual fund cousins. Both ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo