New York offers $7 million for homeowners hit by Lake Ontario flooding

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is making $7 million available to help homeowners recover from flooding along the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding Monday. Homeowners will be able to get up to $40,000 in aid. They'll apply through municipal governments or housing organizations. Cuomo previously announced the ...