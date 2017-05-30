Rochester police named in federal suit

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Chili man who claims he was beaten by Rochester Police officers and ambulance workers has filed a federal lawsuit. The defendants include the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, several police officers, Rural/Metro ambulance, and two Rural/Metro EMTs. According to the 42-page complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, plaintiff Michael Casaccia and his wife ...