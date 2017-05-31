Don't Miss
Home / News / Alleged bomber indicted

Alleged bomber indicted

By: Daily Record Staff May 31, 2017 0

A Monroe County grand jury has indicted Eric N. Reynolds, 52, of Webster, for his alleged involvement in the bombing of 401 Ridgeway Ave. in Rochester. On May 15, the strong odor of gasoline was reported in the area of Reynolds’ rental property. The Rochester Fire Department responded and requested from Rochester Police Department’s bomb squad ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo