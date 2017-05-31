Buffalo man indicted on drug charges

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal grand jury has indicted a Buffalo man on multiple drugs charges. The 14-count indictment charges Tracy Bankston, 50, with conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, cocaine, butyryl fentanyl, and marijuana. He also is charged with possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute; maintaining a drug-involved premises; possessing of a firearm in furtherance of a ...