Don't Miss
Home / News / Buffalo man indicted on drug charges

Buffalo man indicted on drug charges

By: Daily Record Staff May 31, 2017 0

A federal grand jury has indicted a Buffalo man on multiple drugs charges. The 14-count indictment charges Tracy Bankston, 50, with conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, cocaine, butyryl fentanyl, and marijuana. He also is charged with possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute; maintaining a drug-involved premises; possessing of a firearm in furtherance of a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo