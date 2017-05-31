Don't Miss
Conviction of state Sen. Thomas Libous vacated after death

Conviction of state Sen. Thomas Libous vacated after death

By: The Associated Press May 31, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The conviction of a late New York state lawmaker on charges of lying to the FBI was overturned by an appeals court citing a legal doctrine known as abatement by death, which allows a felon's estate to move to have such a conviction vacated. The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court ...

