Fourth Department – Labor Law: McKay v. Weeden, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Unprotected Stairwell – Duty to Provide Safe Place to Work McKay v. Weeden, et al. CA 16-00475 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when, while hanging a piece of drywall, the plaintiff stepped into an unguarded stairwell opening ...