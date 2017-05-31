Don't Miss
Lawmakers criticize Genesee Brewing expansion over China-made tanks

By: The Associated Press Anna Gronewold May 31, 2017

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some politicians are irritated that a Rochester brewery receiving state economic development funding bought beer fermentation tanks from China that could have been produced in New York. Three upstate members of the Assembly and the Little Falls mayor on Friday criticized Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his economic development agency for not ...

