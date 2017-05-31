Lawmakers criticize Genesee Brewing expansion over China-made tanks

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some politicians are irritated that a Rochester brewery receiving state economic development funding bought beer fermentation tanks from China that could have been produced in New York. Three upstate members of the Assembly and the Little Falls mayor on Friday criticized Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his economic development agency for not ...