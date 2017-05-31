Don't Miss
Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed May 22, 2017

Mortgages filed May 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 31, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 22, 2017 (89) BRIGHTON LIN, JONATHAN & MARCOUX, LAUREN E Property Address: 100 ROWLAND PKWY, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3303 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $200,000.00 SAUNDERS, FRANKLIN J & SAUNDERS, JESSICA L Property Address: 35 STANFORD DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2338 Lender: PITTFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $90,500.00 BROCKPORT VANSKIVER, VERNON A Property Address: 42 FAIRVIEW DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2634 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. Amount: $10,000.00 TURPYN, MATTHEW ...

