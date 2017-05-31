Don't Miss
Home / News / NY man admits to releasing pit bull to attack his girlfriend

NY man admits to releasing pit bull to attack his girlfriend

By: The Associated Press May 31, 2017 0

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A Rochester man has admitted he released his pit bull from its cage so it could attack his girlfriend during a domestic dispute last fall. Police officers who arrived at James Cruz's home early on the morning of Nov. 30 found the dog mauling a naked woman in a driveway. The officers ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo