Don't Miss
Home / Law / Public defender to be honored by state Bar Association

Public defender to be honored by state Bar Association

Tim Donaher has introduced many innovative programs

By: Bennett Loudon May 31, 2017 0

When Tim Donaher succeeded Edward Nowak as Monroe County public defender in 2007, he took over an organization that had earned a reputation for quality representation despite a lack of resources. Nowak was a tough act to follow, so simply maintaining the status quo, with few changes, would be understandable, Donaher’s colleagues wrote in a letter ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo