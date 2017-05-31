Rochester man convicted in fatal shooting

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Rochester man was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting in November. A Monroe County jury also convicted Akeem Harris, 27, of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Harris had a gun when he confronted Derick Reed at the corner of Frost Avenue and Jefferson Avenue on ...