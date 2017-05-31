Don't Miss
Trump’s cellphone diplomacy raises security concerns

By: The Associated Press Vivian Salama May 31, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly, an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief's communications. Trump has urged leaders of Canada and Mexico to reach ...

