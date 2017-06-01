Don't Miss
Home / News / Amherst man charged with extortion, witness tampering

Amherst man charged with extortion, witness tampering

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2017 0

An Erie County man has been arrested an charged with with intimidation of a witness, and making a threatening communication to extort money. Gary Drago, 56, of Amherst, is facing a maximum sentence, if convicted, of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Drago is accused of extorting  money from a physician for about four years, according ...

