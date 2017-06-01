Don't Miss
Home / Law / Defense moves to release name of felon juror

Defense moves to release name of felon juror

Identity was made public during voir dire

By: Bennett Loudon June 1, 2017 0

Defense lawyers in a federal case are arguing that the name of a juror who failed to disclose his criminal background should be made public. The juror served at the trial in March where Matthew Nix, of Rochester, and Earl McCoy, of Brooklyn, were convicted of robbery, weapons and drug charges. After the trial, Nix’s lawyer, Michael ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo