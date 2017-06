Doing Business As for June 1, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



DOING BUSINESS AS A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business. FILTER COMICS 37 RICHSQUIRE DR, ROCHESTER NY 14626 Principal: PERLMAN, ADAM 37 RICHSQUIRE DR, ROCHESTER NY 14626 J&K SERV TECH 495 NORTH ...