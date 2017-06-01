Don't Miss
Kidnapper gets 16 years in prison

Kidnapper gets 16 years in prison

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2017 0

State Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi on Wednesday sentenced Joshua Mencel to 16 years to life in prison for his role in the kidnapping and assault of a pregnant woman. Mencel was convicted of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree coercion, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and third-degree assault, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. In June and July of 2016, Mencel ...

