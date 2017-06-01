Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed May 23, 2017

Mortgages filed May 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 23, 2017 (107) BERGEN LOEWKE, JAMES & LOEWKE, MARIE Property Address: 1954 REED RD, BERGEN, NY 14416-9304 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $10,000.00 BROCKPORT HALL, LINDA J Property Address: 7279 4TH SECTION RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9661 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $88,509.00 MOORE, JACOB R Property Address: 386 EAST AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1514 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $72,800.00 ORTIZ, DAVID & ORTIZ, KAREN ...

