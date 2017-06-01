Don't Miss
Home / Law / What happens when you join the Islamic State — then change your mind

What happens when you join the Islamic State — then change your mind

By: The Washington Post RACHEL WEINER June 1, 2017 0

As soon as his cab arrived in an Islamic State safe house in December 2015, his lawyers say, Mohamad Khweis realized he had made a huge mistake. The 27-year-old Fairfax County, Virginia, native fled the group three months later and was captured by Kurdish forces in Iraq. Now, as his trial begins this week in federal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo