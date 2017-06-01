What happens when you join the Islamic State — then change your mind

As soon as his cab arrived in an Islamic State safe house in December 2015, his lawyers say, Mohamad Khweis realized he had made a huge mistake. The 27-year-old Fairfax County, Virginia, native fled the group three months later and was captured by Kurdish forces in Iraq. Now, as his trial begins this week in federal ...