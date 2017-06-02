Buffalo attorney now heads New York State Bar Association

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Sharon Stern Gerstman, counsel to the Buffalo law firm Magavern Magavern Grimm, became president of the New York State Bar Association Thursday. Gerstman, who succeeds Claire P. Gutekunst, of Yonkers, is the seventh woman and 12th Buffalo attorney to head the organization. Michael Miller, a New York City lawyer is president-elect. “My goal as president is to ...