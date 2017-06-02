Don't Miss
Buffalo attorney now heads New York State Bar Association

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2017 0

Sharon Stern Gerstman, counsel to the Buffalo law firm Magavern Magavern Grimm, became president of the New York State Bar Association  Thursday. Gerstman, who succeeds Claire P. Gutekunst, of Yonkers, is the seventh woman and 12th Buffalo attorney to head the organization. Michael Miller, a New York City lawyer is president-elect. “My goal as president is to ...

