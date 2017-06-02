Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Body cameras aid police accountability, but don’t let them erode privacy

Commentary: Body cameras aid police accountability, but don’t let them erode privacy

By: Commentary: CHRIS DUNN and DONNA LIEBERMAN, Special to The Washington Post June 2, 2017 0

A few weeks ago, the nation's largest municipal police force, the New York City Police Department, started equipping its officers with body-worn cameras, an initiative touted as a revolution in policing. But for police reformers and privacy advocates — and we are both — the promised revolution poses a core dilemma: Will body cams usher ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo