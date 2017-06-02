Commentary: It took Jeff Sessions just one month to turn Obama-era drug policy on its head

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



My third son, William, was born on April 28. I've spent the past month or so getting to know him (thanks, Washington Post's generous parental leave policy!), and not paying much attention to federal drug policy. As it turns out I missed quite a bit. In the month of May alone, the Trump administration, particularly Attorney ...