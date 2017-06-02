Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for June 5, 2017

Court Calendars for June 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2017 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Maison Properties Inc v James B Jenerson II & Shamonique C Walker, 352 Broadway St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Ahmad T J M E Alhumeidi v Rodney Brown, 641 North Goodman St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Thurston Road Realty LLC v Paris Stanley, 447 Thurston Road – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Sara Mileguir LLC ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo