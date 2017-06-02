Excellence in Law Awards presented by The Daily Record

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Daily Record on Thursday presented Excellence in Law awards to 36 attorneys recognized for their service to the community and devotion to their clients. “This year’s Excellence in Law honorees have proven their tremendous dedication to the legal profession,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “Their selfless and tireless commitment to their profession ...