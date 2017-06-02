Fourth Department – Driving While Intoxicated: People v. Neal

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Driving While Intoxicated Plea – Illegal Fine People v. Neal KA 14-00127 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of driving while intoxicated. He argues that his plea was not knowing, intelligent, and voluntary because the court had failed to advise him of the ...