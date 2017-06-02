Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Newman

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Newman

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Double Counting – Prior Criminal Sexual Act – Drug Treatment People v. Newman KA 15-00984 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining him to be a level 3 risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. He argues that the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo