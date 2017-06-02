Judge won’t force divorced husband to continue alimony

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A state Supreme Court Justice has denied a woman’s claim that her ex-husband should continue to pay alimony until 2020 under the terms of their divorce agreement, even though she remarried in 2015. Justice Richard A. Dollinger pointed out that Section 248 of the New York state Domestic Relations Law prohibits courts from enforcing “any orders ...