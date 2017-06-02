Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge won’t force divorced husband to continue alimony

Judge won’t force divorced husband to continue alimony

State law ends payments when spouse payee remarries

By: Bennett Loudon June 2, 2017 0

A state Supreme Court Justice has denied a woman’s claim that her ex-husband should continue to pay alimony until 2020 under the terms of their divorce agreement, even though she remarried in 2015. Justice Richard A. Dollinger pointed out that Section 248 of the New York state Domestic Relations Law prohibits courts from enforcing “any orders ...

