Justice Whalen among Court of Appeals nominees

Justice Whalen among Court of Appeals nominees

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2017 0

Gerald J. Whalen, the presiding justice of the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, is among the seven candidates nominated to fill a vacancy on the state Court of Appeals. The state Commission on Judicial Nomination prepared the list to help Gov. Cuomo select a replacement for Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, who was found dead ...

