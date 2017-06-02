Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: NYSBA issues updated social media guidelines for lawyers

Legal Loop: NYSBA issues updated social media guidelines for lawyers

By: Nicole Black June 2, 2017 0

I’ve always believed that social media use by lawyers should be treated no differently than any other type of communication by lawyers. After all, online interactions are simply an extension of offline interactions, and the medium doesn’t change the message. For that reason, it has pained me to see so many ethics committees issuing so ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo