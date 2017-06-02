Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for June 2, 2017

Powers of Attorney for June 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2017 0

POWERS OF ATTORNEY An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING, FOWLER, ALLEN B Appoints: DANGELO, JULIA GRATACOS, PEDRO JUAN Appoints: GRATACOS, PEDRO JUAN SELVAGGIO, JOANNE M Appoints: SELVAGGIO, STEPHEN J SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING ...

