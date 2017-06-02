Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for June 2, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2017 0

RELEASE OF PART MORTGAGED PREMISES A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises. KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION To: YOUNG, WILLIAM CREDIT BASED ASSET SERVICING AND SECURITIZATION LLC To: JOHNSON, ROBERT J BANK OF CASTILE To: BANK OF CASTILE Lot: 502 ...

