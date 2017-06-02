Second Circuit – Search Incident to Arrest: United State v. Diaz

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Search Incident to Arrest Open-Container Law United State v. Diaz 15-3776-cr Judges Walker, Sack, and Chin Background: At issue on appeal is whether the district court erred in denying the defendant’s motion to suppress a handgun found on his person as the result of an unreasonable search. The officer had observed the ...