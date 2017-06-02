Don't Miss
Home / News / Town justice appeals recommended removal

Town justice appeals recommended removal

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2017 0

A town justice in Broome County, whose removal from office was recommended by a state judicial watchdog panel, is appealing the decision to the state Court of Appeals. According to a decision by the Court of Appeals, Conklin Town Justice J. Marshall Ayres, is now suspended with pay  effective Thursday, "pending disposition of his request for review ...

