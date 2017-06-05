Fourth Department – Dangerous Sex Offender: Pierce v. State of New York

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dangerous Sex Offender Confinement – Sufficiency of Evidence – Treatment Efficacy Pierce v. State of New York CA 16-00137 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The petitioner appealed from a determination that he is a dangerous sex offender requiring confinement and directing he continue to be confined to a secure ...